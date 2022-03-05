One week later, motive unclear in slaying of woman in Sherwood Forest

BATON ROUGE- One week after a woman was shot and killed in the driveway of a home in Sherwood Forest, Baton Rouge Police have released few details that pinpoint a motive for the killing.



Nessa Hartley was dropping off her friend on the eve of her birthday when a masked man approached and opened fire. It's unclear if he got away with anything. Police have not said whether or not Nessa may have known her killer or if this was a random act of violence.



Her death brought a sense of fear over Sherwood Forest and people around the area that want her killer caught.



"This type of crime that we saw in this area is not common for this area," Don Coppola with Baton Rouge Police said.



Coppola wanted to reassure the public that investigators are actively looking for Hartley's killer.



"We have patrols in the area," Coppola said. "We have extra duty patrols that remain and will remain in the area. We have investigators... plain clothes guys, unmarked vehicles, people knocking on doors."



Following Hartley's murder, police pleaded with residents in the area to turn in any surveillance video they may have. Police have remained tight-lipped about the information they are following for a number of reasons.



"We don't want to put everything we are doing out, because we don't want it to hinder the investigation," Coppola said. "But, know investigators are following every tip that comes in. No matter how small you think it is, that may be the piece investigators are looking for."



