One suspect arrested, one wanted after fatal double shooting in Thibodaux

Terrione Thomas

LAFOURCHE PARISH - One suspect was arrested and one is still at large after a fatal double shooting Friday night in Thibodaux.

The Thibodaux Police Department announced Saturday that Timothy Thomas, 38, was taken into custody. He faces one count of accessory after the fact of second degree murder, according to the department.

Police are still searching for Terrione Thomas, 26, who is wanted on two counts of second degree murder.

The shooting happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. at a business on St. Charles Street. It claimed the lives of 47-year-old Alvin Turner and 70-year-old Linda Johnson, police report.

Investigators say Terrione Thomas was involved in a verbal dispute with Turner at a private party at the establishment. Terrione Thomas reportedly left the scene, returned with a gun, and proceeded to shoot at Turner.

Johnson was also struck by gunfire during the shooting. Both victims sustained fatal injuries.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Thomas should call Crime Stoppers Bayou Region at 1-800-743-7433.