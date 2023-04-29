62°
Latest Weather Blog
One person shot on Geronimo Street, life-threatening injuries
BATON ROUGE - A person is in a hospital suffering from life-threatening injuries after being shot on Saturday.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the victim was found on Geronimo Street near Navajo Street.
The person was taken to a hospital where they remain in critical condition.
Trending News
No information about the shooting or suspects has been released.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Cannabis street fair aims to inform community about natural healing powers of...
-
Tangipahoa deputies searching for suspect who vandalized Ponchatoula funeral home
-
After WBRZ report, work on a condo's parking lot covered in potholes...
-
Over 30 crime cameras installed at Baton Rouge businesses, hundreds more to...
-
Innocent bystander injured in police chase struggling months later, can't get help
Sports Video
-
Channel 2's Best Bet$: NBA Playoffs week 2
-
After winning first basketball title in LSU history, Kim Mulkey says it's...
-
SEC considering drastic new punishments to deter fans from storming the field,...
-
Offense-Defense ties 32-32 in LSU's Spring Game
-
Brian Kelly updates LSU quarterbacks successful spring