One person shot multiple times in Plaquemine near River Road

PLAQUEMINE - Deputies are investigating a shooting that left one person in critical condition Saturday night.

Around 7:45 p.m. the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office responded to Eli Craig Road located off River Road.

Acadian Ambulance transported the victim to a local hospital where he/she is currently being treated so crews can get the OK to transport the victim for surgery.

Details are limited. Check back for updates.