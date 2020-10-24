58°
One person shot multiple times in Plaquemine near River Road
PLAQUEMINE - Deputies are investigating a shooting that left one person in critical condition Saturday night.
Around 7:45 p.m. the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office responded to Eli Craig Road located off River Road.
Acadian Ambulance transported the victim to a local hospital where he/she is currently being treated so crews can get the OK to transport the victim for surgery.
Details are limited. Check back for updates.
