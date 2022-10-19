52°
One person 'seriously' injured in crash with BRPD unit
BATON ROUGE -- A person was "seriously" injured after a wreck with a BRPD unit.
The crash happened at Shelley Street and North Foster Drive.
The officer was not injured, police said.
No other details were immediately available.
