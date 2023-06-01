One person killed, two others hurt in shooting on Prescott Court

BATON ROUGE - One person was killed and two people were taken to a hospital after a shooting Wednesday night.

According to authorities, the shooting happened shortly before 10:30 p.m. near the corner of Prescott Road and Prescott Court.

Sources said one person was killed at the scene. Two other victims were taken to a hospital, one in serious condition and the other stable.

No other information about the shooting was immediately available.