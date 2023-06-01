73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One person killed, two others hurt in shooting on Prescott Court

1 hour 44 minutes 53 seconds ago Wednesday, May 31 2023 May 31, 2023 May 31, 2023 10:46 PM May 31, 2023 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - One person was killed and two people were taken to a hospital after a shooting Wednesday night.

According to authorities, the shooting happened shortly before 10:30 p.m. near the corner of Prescott Road and Prescott Court. 

Sources said one person was killed at the scene. Two other victims were taken to a hospital, one in serious condition and the other stable. 

Trending News

No other information about the shooting was immediately available. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days