58°
Latest Weather Blog
One person injured after early-morning house fire - Investigators working to determine cause
BATON ROUGE - One person was taken to the hospital after a house caught fire early Friday morning.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department said the fire happened at a home on 39th Street. One person was rescued from inside the home and was awake and talking when they were taken to the hospital for injuries.
Trending News
There was no immediate information on what caused the fire.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
One person injured after early-morning house fire - Investigators working to determine...
-
Man arrested after body found in trunk of burned-out car in St....
-
Mother charged in death of 3-year-old arrested for theft charges while on...
-
One injured in shooting on North 38th Street and Adams Avenue
-
'A very depressing building:' EBR Juvenile Detention Center, Parish Prison could finally...
Sports Video
-
LSU men's hoops readies for NIT starter
-
Selection Sunday: LSU women's basketball team to face Rice in the first...
-
Livvy Dunne finds balance online and in the gym
-
LSU Softball takes down Texas with early momentum
-
LSU women's basketball loses to undefeated South Carolina 79-72 in SEC Championship...