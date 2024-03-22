58°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
One person injured after early-morning house fire - Investigators working to determine cause

Friday, March 22 2024
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - One person was taken to the hospital after a house caught fire early Friday morning. 

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said the fire happened at a home on 39th Street. One person was rescued from inside the home and was awake and talking when they were taken to the hospital for injuries. 

There was no immediate information on what caused the fire. 

