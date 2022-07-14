One injured in shooting outside Gus Young barber shop

BATON ROUGE - Authorities responded to a reported shooting in the 4600 block of Gus Young Avenue Thursday afternoon.

Gunfire was reported before 2 p.m. near the intersection of Gus Young Avenue and N 46th Street.

A WBRZ news crew recorded video of a crime scene surrounding a barber shop at the intersection.

One person was taken to the hospital, sources said.

A month ago, a deadly double shooting was reported about two blocks away in the 4400 block.