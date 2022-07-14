81°
Latest Weather Blog
One injured in shooting outside Gus Young barber shop
BATON ROUGE - Authorities responded to a reported shooting in the 4600 block of Gus Young Avenue Thursday afternoon.
Gunfire was reported before 2 p.m. near the intersection of Gus Young Avenue and N 46th Street.
A WBRZ news crew recorded video of a crime scene surrounding a barber shop at the intersection.
One person was taken to the hospital, sources said.
Trending News
A month ago, a deadly double shooting was reported about two blocks away in the 4400 block.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Fatal shooting reported on Main Street, police investigating
-
Southwest Virginia flooding damages homes, prompts rescues
-
Can anything be done to lower Entergy bills? Public Service Commission says...
-
Livingston Parish planning commission takes no action with development during moratorium
-
Work on University Lake seen Wednesday, City Park Lake should start soon