Prairieville family stranded in Dubai after Israel-U.S. strikes on Iran secures flight back to the U.S.

DUBAI — A Prairieville family stranded in Dubai after the region's airspace was shut down as a result of the joint Israel-U.S. strikes on Iran has finally found a way home.

Christian Walker, his pregnant wife and two young children were on a two-week vacation in Dubai, less than 100 miles from the coast of Iran, when the conflict began.

Several buildings in Dubai, including hotels, have been struck in the conflict, with Walker saying that his family was staying about a half-mile from a hotel that was hit.

"But we moved a little closer to the airport, where we were told it was a bit safer," Walker told WBRZ via a phone interview.

Walker said that his family has been in contact with the U.S. embassy in the UAE, but they were told that "they are not offering any assistance in that area at the moment."

Since then, Walker and his family have been able to board a flight to the U.S. and expect to arrive back home Saturday morning.

"We got lucky because they had what appears to be a drone attack not long after we departed, and they suspended operation at the airport," Walker told WBRZ.