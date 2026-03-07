Latest Weather Blog
Prairieville family stranded in Dubai after Israel-U.S. strikes on Iran secures flight back to the U.S.
DUBAI — A Prairieville family stranded in Dubai after the region's airspace was shut down as a result of the joint Israel-U.S. strikes on Iran has finally found a way home.
Christian Walker, his pregnant wife and two young children were on a two-week vacation in Dubai, less than 100 miles from the coast of Iran, when the conflict began.
Several buildings in Dubai, including hotels, have been struck in the conflict, with Walker saying that his family was staying about a half-mile from a hotel that was hit.
"But we moved a little closer to the airport, where we were told it was a bit safer," Walker told WBRZ via a phone interview.
Walker said that his family has been in contact with the U.S. embassy in the UAE, but they were told that "they are not offering any assistance in that area at the moment."
Since then, Walker and his family have been able to board a flight to the U.S. and expect to arrive back home Saturday morning.
Trending News
"We got lucky because they had what appears to be a drone attack not long after we departed, and they suspended operation at the airport," Walker told WBRZ.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
State says changes made following child starvation case that would've made workers...
-
Gov. Jeff Landry: Oil spill near Port Fourchon caused by cargo transfer...
-
St. George Fire: One injured in structure fire on Glen Ellen Drive
-
Inniswold Road off Jefferson Highway closed due to emergency sewer repair
-
Suspect in custody after being accused of raping 94-year-old woman, police say
Sports Video
-
The bats are alive: LSU baseball smashes past Sacramento state
-
LSU has 15 former players on preliminary rosters for 2026 MLB Spring...
-
Flau'Jae Johnson debuts signature sneakers ahead of SEC Tournament
-
Saints' Cameron Jordan becomes free agent for first time since 2011 NFL...
-
Area girl's basketball teams fight for a spot in the state championship...