Livingston Parish Ochsner Facility closed indefinitely after car crash damages building

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DENHAM SPRINGS — The Ochsner Health Center in Denham Springs is closed indefinitely due to a car crash that damaged the building on Thursday, March 5. 

Officials say there were no injuries, but the facility sustained significant damage. 

There is no estimate on how long it will take for the facility to reopen. 

The Ochsner Health Center said it is contacting patients to reschedule their appointments or direct them to nearby Ochsner locations. 

Patients can also reach out to the Ochsner Baton Rouge Appointment Line at 225-761-5200. 

