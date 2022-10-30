72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
One hurt after shooting in Covington neighborhood late Sunday morning, deputies say

2 hours 7 minutes 18 seconds ago Sunday, October 30 2022 Oct 30, 2022 October 30, 2022 2:37 PM October 30, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Emily Davison

COVINGTON - One person was shot in a St. Tammany neighborhood late Sunday morning.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened shortly before noon at the intersection of Quincy Avenue and 9th Street in the Tammany Hills area of Covington.

Deputies said one victim was brought to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact the sheriff's office at (985) 898-2338.

