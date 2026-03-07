73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
1 injured in shooting on Sherwood Meadows Avenue on Friday night

Source: WBRZ
By: Evie Richard

BATON ROUGE — One person was injured in a shooting on Sherwood Meadows Drive on Friday night, emergency officials said.

The shooting happened around 8:40 p.m. on Sherwood Meadows Drive near N. Harrells Ferry Road, authorities said.

The condition of the victim is not known at this time. Officials are also working a shooting on Geronimo Street, resulting in three people being injured.

WBRZ has reached out for more information.

