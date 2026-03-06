74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

3 hospitalized after Friday night shooting on Geronimo Street

49 minutes 36 seconds ago Friday, March 06 2026 Mar 6, 2026 March 06, 2026 9:08 PM March 06, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Evie Richard

BATON ROUGE — Three people were injured in a shooting along Geronimo Street on Friday night, emergency officials said. 

Authorities said the shooting occurred around 8:45 p.m. on Geronimo Street near Winbourne Avenue. 

The three victims were transported to the hospital; officials said they were in stable condition. Another shooting took place on Sherwood Meadows Drive, resulting in one person being injured.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days