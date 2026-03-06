3 hospitalized after Friday night shooting on Geronimo Street

BATON ROUGE — Three people were injured in a shooting along Geronimo Street on Friday night, emergency officials said.

Authorities said the shooting occurred around 8:45 p.m. on Geronimo Street near Winbourne Avenue.

The three victims were transported to the hospital; officials said they were in stable condition. Another shooting took place on Sherwood Meadows Drive, resulting in one person being injured.