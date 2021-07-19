78°
One dead and one wounded after break-in early Sunday in Zachary
ZACHARY - One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting that followed a break-in on Sunday morning.
Police Chief David McDavid said there was a shooting July 18 around 8 a.m. on Hayfield Drive. Officers found one person dead and another wounded. Both suffered gunshot wounds.
McDavid said officers discovered the wounded person had entered the home by climbing a ladder and breaking into a second-story window. A fight started and then shots were fired.
McDavid said investigators are working to determine what caused the fight and how the victims know each other.
This is a developing story.
