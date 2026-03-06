81°
Latest Weather Blog
LSP investigating after Gonzales Police officer shoots person in Ascension Parish
GONZALES — Louisiana State Police troopers are investigating after a Gonzales Police officer shot a person along South John Avenue in Ascension Parish.
According to LSP, the Gonzales Police Department requested assistance from the agency's Bureau of Investigations around 11 p.m. Thursday to investigate the shooting that happened south of West Orice Roth Road.
One person was injured and hospitalized with minor injuries. According to LSP, no officers were harmed during the incident.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Facility involving carbon management startups to operate at former Tin Roof Brewery...
-
State education officials tout report citing Louisiana as national standard for how...
-
Livingston Parish Ochsner facility temporarily closes after car hits building
-
LSU has 15 former players on preliminary rosters for 2026 MLB Spring...
-
Flau'Jae Johnson debuts signature sneakers ahead of SEC Tournament
Sports Video
-
LSU has 15 former players on preliminary rosters for 2026 MLB Spring...
-
Flau'Jae Johnson debuts signature sneakers ahead of SEC Tournament
-
Saints' Cameron Jordan becomes free agent for first time since 2011 NFL...
-
Area girl's basketball teams fight for a spot in the state championship...
-
Mistakes plague LSU baseball in loss to UL-Lafayette