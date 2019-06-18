One arrested after victim shot in apparent drug deal

BATON ROUGE - Authorities have arrested a man for his involvement in a shooting that sent one person to the hospital last month.

Around 1:30 a.m. on May 21 deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office were called to an apartment complex on Coursey Boulevard in reference to a shooting. At the scene, authorities found a man inside a unit suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Before being taken to the hospital, the 41-year-old victim said he had been shot during an armed robbery that happened near his vehicle in the parking lot.

While searching the area, detectives found two spent shell casings. They also discovered the door handles from the victim's vehicle had been taken off. They were found on the ground nearby.

Authorities were able to identify Darius Brooks as a suspect. While speaking with authorities, Brooks said he another person met the victim for a drug transaction.

During the transaction, the victim and the unidentified suspect got into an argument regarding a debt owed for a previous drug transaction. Brooks said he held the victim down while the other suspect took the victim's phone and wallet.

At some point, the unidentified suspect allegedly shot the victim several times.

Brooks was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder, armed robbery, and illegal use of a weapon.