Officials place temporary hold on fill dirt projects in Ascension Parish

ST. AMANT - Worried about the potential for flooding, the Ascension Parish council is pumping the brakes on any project needing fill dirt for elevation.

John Sigur owns and operates a clay pit in St. Amant. He says he's been selling a lot of material for construction using fill dirt to elevate.

Thursday night, the council put a 180-day moratorium on projects wanting to use fill dirt until an ordinance is passed. It was the council's second proposed ordinance—the first proposal was vetoed by Parish President Kenny Matassa.

"I think it should be on case-by-case basis," Sigur told WBRZ. "If it doesn't affect your neighbors, they should be able to go as high as they want to build up."

The new proposal has three-foot limit on fill dirt elevations. Anything higher must use pillars. The moratorium only applies to new construction that has not issued a permit.