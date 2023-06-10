Officials investigating house fire off Harding Blvd. Friday night

BATON ROUGE - Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of a house fire Friday night.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the incident happened on Curtis Street around 9:30 p.m.

Fire crews arrived on scene to find one person unharmed outside the home, along with fire coming from the rear of the home. Crews entered the home and encountered fire in the kitchen and bedroom.



Firefighters were able to contain the fire in the areas; however, the rest of the home sustained heavy smoke and water damage.

The Red Cross was also contacted to help displaced residents.