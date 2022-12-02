Officials identify woman shot to death off Scenic Highway Thursday afternoon

BATON ROUGE - A woman was shot to death off Scenic Highway Thursday afternoon.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said it responded to the shooting shortly after 3 p.m. on Shelley Street, just off Scenic Highway.

The coroner's office later identified the victim as 28-year-old Da'ja Davis. Officials said she died from multiple gunshot wounds.

