Officials identify woman shot to death off Scenic Highway Thursday afternoon
BATON ROUGE - A woman was shot to death off Scenic Highway Thursday afternoon.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said it responded to the shooting shortly after 3 p.m. on Shelley Street, just off Scenic Highway.
The coroner's office later identified the victim as 28-year-old Da'ja Davis. Officials said she died from multiple gunshot wounds.
This is a developing story.
