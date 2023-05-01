78°
Latest Weather Blog
Officers respond to shooting near BRPD station on Highland Road
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a shooting that left at least one person hurt along Highland Road late Monday morning.
The gunfire was reported around 11 a.m. at the intersection of Highland Road and West Harding Street. The shooting scene is located across the street from BRPD's second district building.
Sources said one person was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Trending News
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Video shows administrator slamming student at Tara High
-
Vigil held for two Livingston Parish brothers who drowned Saturday
-
New scooters raising concerns around LSU's campus
-
9-year-old and 6-year-old brothers drown in Livingston Parish neighborhood pond
-
9-year-old and 6-year-old brothers drown in Livingston Parish neighborhood pond
Sports Video
-
Lamar baseball upends Southeastern 7-1
-
Channel 2's Best Bet$: NBA Playoffs week 2
-
After winning first basketball title in LSU history, Kim Mulkey says it's...
-
SEC considering drastic new punishments to deter fans from storming the field,...
-
Offense-Defense ties 32-32 in LSU's Spring Game