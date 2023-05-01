78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Officers respond to shooting near BRPD station on Highland Road

Monday, May 01 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a shooting that left at least one person hurt along Highland Road late Monday morning.

The gunfire was reported around 11 a.m. at the intersection of Highland Road and West Harding Street. The shooting scene is located across the street from BRPD's second district building.

Sources said one person was taken to a hospital in critical condition. 

This is a developing story.  

