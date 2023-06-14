93°
Officers find more than 7 pounds of cocaine under backseat of car during traffic stop in Walker
WALKER - Two people were arrested on Tuesday when a police dog found more than seven pounds of cocaine under a backseat of their car.
The Walker Police Department said officers saw a car violate a traffic law while coming off I-12 near the Walker exit on Tuesday afternoon.
Officers said 43-year-old Michael D. Hernandez of San Benito, Texas, was driving the car and 43-year-old Nohemi Vazquez Puente of Mexico was a passenger in the vehicle when the stop happened.
The police department said officers called the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office K-9 team to inspect the vehicle. The police dog found 7.7 pounds of cocaine hidden under the back seat.
Both Hernandez and Vasquez Puente were arrested and booked in the Livingston Parish jail.
