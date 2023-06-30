Nuisance tree is gone after call to 2 On Your Side; property owner can breathe easy

BATON ROUGE - A nuisance tree that continued to drop limbs on a woman's property in Sherwood Forest is no more. It was taken down by the property owner after she called 2 On Your Side for help.

Genika Ruiz is excited to be rid of a tree that damaged her truck and cost her time and money cleaning up.

"It feels like I can breathe now," she said.

Ruiz wasn't sure she'd see the day the tree in her neighbor's yard would be taken down. The pine tree often dropped branches and limbs during storms including twice when large limbs fell on her truck parked in the driveway. The first time, it caused a lot of damage. Her neighbor's insurance covered that incident, but the second time, the neighbor wasn't so eager to help.

"He told me to call my insurance," said Ruiz.

When her neighbor told her she'd have to deal with the problem on her own, Ruiz called 2 On Your Side. After Brittany Weiss spoke with the property owner's family member, the tune changed. Friday morning a tree company showed up with a bucket truck to remove the tree and another next to it.

"I think it was you guys, you all came out, you asked the right questions, you were able to get answers that I couldn't get," she said.

Ruiz has learned a couple of things from her experience.

"The first step is to talk to the owner and then if it doesn't pan out as expected then send a certified letter, then call Brittany Weiss," said Ruiz.

A Louisiana statute says that so long as the owner of the property is officially notified that property owner can be responsible for future damage if nothing is done.