Northwestern State calls off remainder of 2023 football season

NATCHITOCHES - Administrators at Northwestern State University on Thursday canceled the remainder of the 2023 football season and announced the resignation of the team's head coach.

The moves follow the recent death of a player there -- junior safety Ronnie Caldwell.

Officials cited the "mental health and wellbeing of its student-athletes" as the primary reason for the decision.

Caldwell's death is under investigation. He had been traveling with the team in "a coaching capacity" while recovering from an injury.

Head Coach Brad Laird cited the death in his notice of resignation.

“Due to the loss of Ronnie and the emotional burden it has caused me, I don’t feel I can give my all to these players or this program,” Laird said. “Any coach will tell you that their players become like family, so the loss of Ronnie was like losing a son. I love this program and this university and I know it will persevere and move forward with the competitive spirit that is at the core of our DNA.”

The Demon football team was 0-6 at the midpoint of the season, losing its last game to Southeastern Louisiana by a 37-20 score.