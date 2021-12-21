Latest Weather Blog
Northern California rocked by 6.2 magnitude quake on Monday
PETROLIA, California - A 6.2 magnitude earthquake off the coast of Northern California rattled communities across the state shortly after noon on Monday, according to data from the US Geological Survey.
CNN reports that the earthquake was centered off the state's coast near Humboldt County and not too far from a small community called Petrolia, where less than 1,000 people live.
Though a total of about 25,000 people were in the range of significant shaking, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, residents as far away as Sacramento and the San Francisco Bay Area reported feeling trembling.
"It was slow-rolling at first, but then it really got going," Humboldt County Sheriff William Honsal told CNN. "We haven't had a shake like this since 2010."
As of Monday night, Humboldt County emergency responders were still assessing damage.
Though no reports of injuries or catastrophic damage were issued, officials did find some minor damage to buildings.
Caroline Titus, an independent journalist in the Humboldt County city of Ferndale reported shaking that caused damage to items in grocery stores as they fell off shelves and shattered on the store's floors.
Valley Grocery moments after quake. Owner said ten volunteers showed up and helped cleanup. Store now back open. #ferndaleca #Earthquake pic.twitter.com/6rNCoTrMG2— Caroline Titus (@caroline95536) December 20, 2021
Another shattered window on Main Street at The Abraxas. #ferndaleca #earthquake pic.twitter.com/Z1Styg9KdB— Caroline Titus (@caroline95536) December 20, 2021
