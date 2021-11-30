North Webster High running back Devin White signs with LSU

BATON ROUGE - North Webster running back and linebacker Devin White signed with LSU Friday afternoon, becoming the fifth early enrollee to join what is shaping up to be a stellar class of recruits for the Tigers.

The 6’0” 258-pound player is the No. 3 athlete in the country and No. 8 overall player in the state, according to ESPN. LSU now has 20 commitments for the class of 2016 as White joins a group that is ranked at No. 1 in the country with less than a month to go before signing day.

White joins Florida cornerback Saivion Smith, Texas receiver Dee Anderson, Donaldsonville wide receiver Stephen Sullivan and John Ehret linebacker Michael Divinity who all enrolled this week.

White was strongly recruited by both Arkansas and Alabama before committing to the Tigers.