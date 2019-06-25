NOPD releases body cam video from shootout with robbery suspects

NEW ORLEANS - Police have released harrowing footage from a shootout between police and two robbery suspect at a New Orleans CVS.

WWL reports police had been called to the pharmacy after two men barged into the store on Prytania Street around 6 a.m. June 18.

The footage shows the two suspects, 26-year-old Richard Sansbury and 28-year-old Alan Parson opening fire after getting cornered inside the store. Police exchanged gunfire with the two as they make a break for the parking lot.

One officer was shot in his shoulder during the gun battle.

Parsons collapsed from his injuries not far from the scene and was taken into custody. Sansbury evaded police for a few hours but was eventually tracked down with the help of police K-9s.

Sansbury and Parson fired about a dozen rounds from their handguns, according to NOPD. The officers fired around 29 shots in total.

Both suspects are from Indianapolis. It's unclear if they've committed similar crimes before.

All three officers involved are on desk duty as an internal investigation is conducted, though the police chief has said he believed the shooting was justified.