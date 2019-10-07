Non-traditional practices showcased at healing fair

BATON ROUGE – Voodoo and spiritual practices are known in New Orleans, but the alternative healing industry is quickly expanding here in Baton Rouge. On Sunday, hundreds gathered at SunMoon Spiritual and Healing fair where people had the chance to check out the non-traditional practices.

“Spirituality is far more mainstream than people realize. It's in TV shows now, it's in peoples homes,” said Kara Casanova, the owner of SunMoon Productions. “It's so much more widely accepted and you don't have to feel strange for having beliefs that aren't as traditional."

There were a total of 61 booths including Mary Frost’s aura capturing booth.

“I work with people, help clear and balance and re-harmonize,” said Frost. Frost takes pictures of her clients and explains the aura around them.

“They're going to put their fingers of both hands on this sensor plate and then it reads the frequencies that are flowing through you,” said Frost.

Another booth was mediumistic reader Dina Cavanaugh, who traveled from New Orleans.

“Ironically when I was 15 years old she told her she or someone close to her was going to be very good with the tarot. So I've been doing it since I was 15 years old.”

This is the second time the fair has been put on and organizers say they're going to continue to expand it in the coming years.