No COVID-19 case update from LDH today; Latest cases revealed Sunday

NEW CASES FRIDAY: The state reported 1,756 new cases Friday. The number of people hospitalized increased by 12. Twenty-three more people died from COVID-19.

CONTEXT: Compared to Thursday, when there were nearly 1,400 new cases reported.

There will be no new data released Saturday, July 4. The state will update new weekend virus cases Sunday at noon.

The below map is provided by the state and is updated at noon daily; Cases released by hospitals or local governments during the day are not reported in the map until the next reporting deadline.

The tabs at the bottom of the map can be used to navigate limited information about the patients, including age groups.

Cumulative case counts by parish, as of Friday(7/3):

Ascension: 1,246 cases / 58 deaths

Assumption: 373 cases / 15 deaths

East Baton Rouge: 5,684 cases / 274 deaths

East Feliciana: 308 cases / 33 deaths

Iberville: 740 cases / 43 deaths

Livingston: 1,102 cases / 38 deaths

Pointe Coupee: 274 cases / 28 deaths

St. James: 390 cases / 29 deaths

Tangipahoa: 1,394 cases / 43 deaths

West Baton Rouge: 290 cases / 30 deaths

West Feliciana: 247 cases / 14 deaths

The state has launched a hotline to answer the public's questions about the virus. Anyone looking to use the service can dial 2-1-1 to be connected to the network. Written answers can be answered online at www.la211help.org.

