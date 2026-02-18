63°
Latest Weather Blog
No. 19 LSU softball gets back in the win column against South Alabama
BATON ROUGE - No. 19 LSU softball returned to their winning ways in a 10-2 win against South Alabama in five innings. With the victory, the Tigers are still undefeated at Tiger Park so far this season.
The big play of the night came from Jalia Lassiter. In the third inning with the bases loaded, Lassiter chooped a single into left field. The ball ended up rolling under the left fielder's glove and all the way to the wall. All three LSU baserunners scored and Lassiter went all the way around the bases.
Tiger softball's next game is Friday, Feb. 20 against Michigan State at Tiger Park.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
New Roads celebrates Mardi Gras on False River
-
Southern University issues statement on death of the Rev. Jesse Jackson
-
After announcing delay, highway department says Pecue Lane exit on I-10 will...
-
Man jailed for attempted murder after allegedly shooting at St. Gabriel home...
-
Two students arrested for fighting teachers on back-to-back days at Istrouma High...
Sports Video
-
High school playoff soccer quarterfinal games
-
LSU to wear jersey patch sponsored by Australian oil and gas company...
-
No. 6 LSU Women's Basketball loses to No. 3 South Carolina 79-72
-
LSU and Southern Baseball start their season on the diamond
-
Reigning national champion LSU baseball team returns as 2026 season starts with...