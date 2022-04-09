No. 19 LSU baseball scores four runs in ninth to beat Mississippi State 5-2

STARKVILLE - The LSU baseball team was down to their last out in the ninth, but the Tigers came through with 4 runs to lift them to a 5-2 victory over Mississippi State in game one.

Before the inning, LSU only had three hits total in the game. But the Tigers made them when it counted with a Tre' Morgan two-RBI single, and a Dylan Crews two-run home run.

Defensively the Tigers were solid, having no errors — something Jay Johnson is very happy about. On the Mound, Ma'Khail Hillard threw six innings, giving up ten hits and only two runs.

LSU will now look to clinch the series tomorrow at 2 p.m.