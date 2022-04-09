51°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

No. 19 LSU baseball scores four runs in ninth to beat Mississippi State 5-2

1 hour 53 minutes 51 seconds ago Friday, April 08 2022 Apr 8, 2022 April 08, 2022 10:41 PM April 08, 2022 in LSU Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Corey Rholdon

STARKVILLE - The LSU baseball team was down to their last out in the ninth, but the Tigers came through with 4 runs to lift them to a 5-2 victory over Mississippi State in game one.

Before the inning, LSU only had three hits total in the game. But the Tigers made them when it counted with a Tre' Morgan two-RBI single, and a Dylan Crews two-run home run.

Defensively the Tigers were solid, having no errors — something Jay Johnson is very happy about. On the Mound, Ma'Khail Hillard threw six innings, giving up ten hits and only two runs.

Trending News

LSU will now look to clinch the series tomorrow at 2 p.m. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days