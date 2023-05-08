No. 15 LSU softball sweeps doubleheader with No. 10 Georgia to take series; will be 6 seed in SEC Tournament

BATON ROUGE, La. – No. 15 LSU (40-14, 13-11 SEC) won back-to-back games on Sunday to take the season finale series from No. 10 Georgia (39-12, 16-7 SEC). With the win, the Tigers recorded their first 40-win season since 2019.

“It was an incredible senior day,” said LSU head coach Beth Torina. “To see a couple of seniors in Ali Kilponen and Georgia Clark have the day they had today was awesome. It was a great way to end the five years they’ve spent here at LSU.”

Graduate pitcher Ali Kilponen and sophomore pitcher Emilee Casanova both earned a win in the doubleheader. The LSU pitching staff combined to allow two runs on nine hits and one walk through 13 innings of work on Sunday.

Graduate designated player Georgia Clark went 4-for-7 with two RBIs, two runs and her twelfth homer of the season. Junior outfielder Ali Newland tied Clark for the team-high four hits and logged three RBIs and two doubles. Sophomore outfielder McKenzie Redoutey went 3-for-4 with a team-high four ribbies on the day.

Georgia entered the weekend leading the SEC in team batting average with a .326. Through the three-game series, the LSU pitching staff shut down the high-powered offense, holding them to a combined .197 batting average. They held the Bulldogs to 14 hits, five runs, four RBIs and two home runs on the weekend.

LSU will be the No. 6 seed in the 2023 SEC Softball Tournament and will face the No. 11 seed Ole Miss on Wednesday, May 10 at 10 a.m.