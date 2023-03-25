82°
No. 1 LSU baseball run rules No. 5 Arkansas in 7 innings in game 2
BATON ROUGE - It was bounce-back Saturday in game 2 for the LSU baseball team as the Tigers run ruled Arkansas 12-2 in seven innings.
After giving up two runs in the first, Ty Floyd threw five straight scoreless innings to get his fourth win of the season.
It was also a much better game at the plate for LSU, as the Tigers had 16 hits, and had three homers. Both Tre Morgan and Dylan crews had three hit games and a home run.
The Tigers will look to win the series tonight at 6:30.
