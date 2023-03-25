82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

No. 1 LSU baseball run rules No. 5 Arkansas in 7 innings in game 2

2 hours 43 minutes 46 seconds ago Saturday, March 25 2023 Mar 25, 2023 March 25, 2023 4:04 PM March 25, 2023 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Corey Rholdon

BATON ROUGE - It was bounce-back Saturday in game 2 for the LSU baseball team as the Tigers run ruled Arkansas 12-2 in seven innings.

After giving up two runs in the first, Ty Floyd threw five straight scoreless innings to get his fourth win of the season.

It was also a much better game at the plate for LSU, as the Tigers had 16 hits, and had three homers. Both Tre Morgan and Dylan crews had three hit games and a home run.

Trending News

The Tigers will look to win the series tonight at 6:30. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days