No. 1 LSU baseball loses first SEC series of the year at Auburn with 12-2 loss Sunday

Auburn, Al. — For the first time all season, LSU dropped back-to-back games of a weekend series and lost their first SEC series with a game three loss against Auburn, 12-2, on Sunday afternoon.

LSU is now 37-10 overall and 16-7 in conference play and Auburn is 27-19-1 overall and 11-13 in the SEC.

Starting pitcher Christian Little is charged with the loss after allowing five runs on one hit and four walks.

Gavin Dugas lifted a solo home run in the first inning to put LSU on the board.