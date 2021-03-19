Nine fallen officers honored with Medal of Honor

BATON ROUGE – A ceremony honoring nine fallen officers in Louisiana was held Wednesday.



The nine officers, who died in the line of duty in 2015, were honored during the Medal of Honor ceremony held by the Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement.



Officers from around the state attended the ceremony to pay the officers' respect for their service, duty and sacrifice. Police chiefs and assistant police chiefs shared their thoughts about each of the fallen officers.



"Some of the best things I remember most about Henry, he would arrest you, no matter what happened, what he did, he always brought you in with a smile on his face. He always had a smile always," Heath Treadway, assistant chief of the Sunset Police Department, said.

Families of the fallen officers received the Medals of Honor on the officers' behalf.

Baton Rouge Police Chief Carl Dabadie spoke on the importance of honoring the officers.

"It's always a tremendous honor to honor our fallen brothers and sisters in law enforcement who've paid the ultimate sacrifice and today's ceremony is all about honoring them. Not for how they died in life but how they lived their life," Dabadie said.

The Medal of Honor ceremony has been held by the Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement for the past seven years.





A list of the names of the fallen officers is below:

Officer James A. Bennett, Jr.

Assistant Chief Carl Bordelon

Officer Vernell Brown, Jr.

Deputy Rodney Condall

Patrolman Juandre Gilliam, Sr.

Officer Daryle Stephen Holloway

Officer Thomas J. Lavalley

Officer Henry A. Nelson

Senior Trooper Steven J. Vincent