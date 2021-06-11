92°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
NEW: Tropical Outlook has something to keep an eye on

Friday, June 11 2021
By: Meteorologist Marisa Nuzzo

Friday 1pm Tropical Outlook

There is one area to watch in the southernmost Gulf of Mexico. No “X” on the map means there is no circulation yet, just the possibility that one will form. The yellow highlighted area in the southern Gulf has a near 0% chance of developing over the weekend and a low chance of developing in the next 5 days at 20%.

Slow development is expected in the first half of next week. Until a circulation develops the uncertainty remains very high. If/When a circulation forms, the forecast details will become more clear. Right now there are no changes to the local forecast. The WBRZ Weather Team will continue to bring you daily updates.  Click here to visit the WBRZ Hurricane Center.

