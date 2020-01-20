New Orleans teen becomes ill and dies while being arrested

NEW ORLEANS - On Sunday afternoon, a 16-year-old accused of attacking his father died while he was in custody, Jefferson Parish Sheriff's deputies said.

The teen had been arrested for allegedly repeatedly biting his father.

According to WWL-TV, it all started when a Metairie business, near the intersection of Veterans and Power Boulevards, called authorities to say one man was attacking another.

Once deputies arrived, they arrested the teenager and report that he resisted arrest, even biting one of the deputies.

The spokesman said while the 16-year-old was being arrested, he suddenly seemed to have some sort of medical emergency and "became unresponsive."

Paramedics took the teen to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office will conduct an autopsy, Tuesday to determine the cause and manner of death.