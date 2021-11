New Orleans police investigate fatal crash on I-10 E; two killed

NEW ORLEANS — Two people were killed in a fatal collision on I-10 E in New Orleans Friday morning.

According to WWL-TV, the deadly wreck occurred around 5:15 a.m. along I-10 East near the N. Claiborne off-ramp and involved three vehicles.

More information will be released as authorities continue to investigate the tragic incident.