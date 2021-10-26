New Jersey, New York issue states of emergency ahead of nor'easter

NEW YORK - As residents in the U.S.'s Northeast region continue to address damage left by Hurricane Ida, officials on Monday warned the tristate area to prepare for the possibility of yet another round of flash flooding.

According to CNN, the governors of New Jersey and New York issued a state of emergency in advance of an anticipated nor'easter this week.

A nor'easter is a storm along the East Coast with winds usually coming from the northeast. It can occur any time of year, but typically appears between September and April.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul urged citizens to take precautions before the potentially life-threatening storm impacted the area.

She declared a state of emergency through Wednesday for New York City, its suburbs and other parts of the state ahead of the expected downpour.

“I am proactively declaring a State of Emergency to ensure we can provide the necessary resources to respond to this storm and protect lives and property in regions where the forecast is calling for significant rainfall,” Hochul said in a statement.

“I am encouraging New Yorkers to prepare now for inclement weather expected over the coming days and urging commuters to take precaution ahead of heavy rainfall."

On Monday, Governor Hochul directed a number of state agencies to prepare assets for deployment to affected regions.

New Jersey's state of emergency began at 8 p.m., Governor Phil Murphy said.

"Severe weather conditions will impact the state starting tonight through the next several days," he said.

The National Weather Service issued several flash flood watches that impact nearly 30 million people in the northeast. The watches began Monday evening and will continue through Tuesday afternoon.

Experts expect lines of training thunderstorms that will produce widespread totals of at least 2 to 5 inches of rain.

A coastal storm will continue to bring high winds and heavy rain which may cause flooding to coastal areas of the Northeast U.S. Tuesday. Severe thunderstorms associated with large hail, wind damage and isolated tornadoes are expected across parts of the Plains late Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/NMiSRaNFw0 — National Weather Service (@NWS) October 26, 2021

