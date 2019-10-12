New exit ramp off I-10/I-110 interchange open Friday

BATON ROUGE - A new exit along one of the busiest stretches of road in the Baton Rouge area has opened to drivers Friday.

The new exit ramp to Terrace Avenue opened to drivers starting at noon, after a ribbon-cutting ceremony with Governor John Bel Edwards. The exit extends over Julia Street and runs perpendicular with Terrace Ave.

The project is part of a broader plan to expand I-10 in the capital area.