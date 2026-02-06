62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
New bar coming to former location of Uncle Earl's

Friday, February 06 2026
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A new bar is set to open in the former location of Uncle Earl's, which closed its doors this year.

Uncle Earl's had been at 3753 Perkins Road since 2018 before closing on Jan. 15. Now, a new bar called Truce and Chaos will take its place, according to its new Instagram account.

"A new chapter. A new vibe. A little truce, a lot of chaos. Coming soon..." the account's only post reads. 

A new business was initially teased to open at the location in Uncle Earl's closing announcement

