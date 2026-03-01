79°
Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles warns of text scam
BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles warned residents about a text scam going around on Saturday.
The texts claim to be from "The Louisiana Department of Motor Vehicles" and claim that residents have unpaid traffic tickets with a payment deadline of March 1.
The text also claims that failure to pay will result in the suspension of vehicle registrations.
The Louisiana OMV advised that residents shouldn't click on links in unsolicited messages or send personal information via text.
Anyone who receives suspicious texts or emails is urged to report them here.
Trending News
Louisiana residents should visit the official OMV website to process legitimate online services.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Southbound lanes on Airline Highway reopen in St. George following crash
-
Two juveniles transported to hospital following ATV crash in Brusly
-
Bar shooting in Austin leaves 3 dead, including the suspect, and 14...
-
3 U.S. service members killed and 5 wounded in Iran operation
-
Early voting to fill State House District 69 seat starts Saturday
Sports Video
-
LSU men's basketball fails to win second straight SEC game
-
Jay Johnson earns 200th win with Tigers in LSU victory against Northeastern
-
Southern basketball splits doubleheader with Bethune-Cookman
-
LSU women's basketball honors seniors and wins big over Tennessee
-
LSU soccer player called up to Team USA U-19 team