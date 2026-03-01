Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles warns of text scam

BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles warned residents about a text scam going around on Saturday.

The texts claim to be from "The Louisiana Department of Motor Vehicles" and claim that residents have unpaid traffic tickets with a payment deadline of March 1.

The text also claims that failure to pay will result in the suspension of vehicle registrations.

The Louisiana OMV advised that residents shouldn't click on links in unsolicited messages or send personal information via text.

Anyone who receives suspicious texts or emails is urged to report them here.

Louisiana residents should visit the official OMV website to process legitimate online services.