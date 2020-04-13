67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Neighbors Federal Credit Union implements program to assist Greater BR Area Food Bank

3 hours 27 minutes 57 seconds ago Monday, April 13 2020 Apr 13, 2020 April 13, 2020 11:05 AM April 13, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The Greater Baton Rouge Area Food Bank recently reported experiencing challenges in gathering enough food to serve the community's most needy areas.

Neighbors Federal Credit Union (NFCU) is taking steps to alleviate this food shortage by implementing a charitable program campaign called 'Every Swipe Counts.'

By means of this initiative, NFCU is committing five cents for every qualified debit card purchase from its Free Cash Back Checking accounts from April 1 through June 30 to the Food Bank.

“We’re thrilled to expand our relationship with the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank,” Neighbors President and CEO Steve Webb said. “We’ve conducted many food drives in the past and enjoyed volunteering with the food bank annually for Neighbors Day. We are excited about this new opportunity to provide financial support as the Food Bank’s needs are more dire than ever before.”

Click here to make a donation to the program. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days