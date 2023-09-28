NAKAMOTO: Three BRPD officers, including Dep. Chief Lawrence, surrender to face charges

UPDATE: Three Baton Rouge Police Department officers – including Deputy Chief Troy Lawrence Sr. -- have been booked on multiple felony counts.

The other officers in custody are Jesse Barcelona and Todd Thomas, who the WBRZ Investigative Unit reported were placed on leave earlier this week.

A fourth officer, Doug Chutz is expected to be arrested in the near future.

Lawrence was put on administrative leave Wednesday as the department investigated the conduct of the former Street Crimes Unit.

Lawrence, Barcelona, and Thomas were in the process of being booked at the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison Thursday afternoon.

Chutz is expected to be booked at a later date.

Chief Murphy Paul is expected to address the developments Friday at a news conference scheduled for 10 a.m.

Charges are as follows:

Troy Lawrence Sr.

-Malfeasance

-Obstruction

-Principal to battery

-Theft

Jesse Barcelona

-Principal to theft and obstruction

-Malfeasance

Todd Thomas

-Simple Battery

-Malfeasance and obstruction

-Theft

Doug Chutz

-Malfeasance

BATON ROUGE- Multiple sources have confirmed to the WBRZ Investigative Unit that a judge in the 19th Judicial District Court signed four arrest warrants for Baton Rouge police officers who were once part of the now-defunct Street Crimes Unit. The warrants were signed due to allegations of corruption from three years ago.

WBRZ has the names of the officers and their charges but has made an editorial decision not to identify them at this time as the investigation continues. Sources said they are still waiting to get statements from the officers. One of the warrants is for a high-ranking officer in the department. Sources said three years ago, an individual was beaten, and body camera video worn by at least one officer on the scene vanished.

The charges range from malfeasance in office to battery. Our sources said the incident that led to the arrest warrants being drafted is not related to the Brave Cave—a torture warehouse that came to light a month ago when lawyer Ryan Thompson filed a lawsuit alleging his client's civil rights were violated.

Following that lawsuit coming to light, Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul requested the FBI assist in the investigation. In a very rare move Friday, the FBI confirmed they are investigating along with the federal civil rights division. The FBI typically shies away from confirming the existence of any investigation—usually saying they cannot confirm or deny the existence of one.

Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul said Wednesday night that a news conference would be scheduled Friday to talk about police accountability efforts.

Over the past two weeks, three Baton Rouge Police Officers were placed on administrative leave. All three have ties to the Street Crimes Unit. Wednesday night, the WBRZ Investigative Unit broke the news about Deputy Chief Troy Lawrence being placed on administrative leave tied to ongoing federal and administrative investigations into the unit.

Before that, the WBRZ Investigative Unit learned that officers Jesse Barcelona and Todd Thomas were put on leave Sept. 19, but sources said they were not given a reason for the decision.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.