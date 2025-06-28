'My baby gone at 25:' Family grieving after man killed in Port Allen shooting while babysitting

PORT ALLEN - After her son Christopher Brooks died in a shooting off Avenue A, Lisa Verret still struggles to process the loss, saying Brooks died while babysitting his nieces and nephews.

Verret said her son's death didn't reflect his life, calling her son a family man who would do anything for his nieces and nephews.

“It doesn't feel real, it doesn't feel real, I can't find the words to say rest in peace to my baby. He put off going to Texas with his girlfriend for a few hours for her birthday weekend to babysit for my daughter,” she said.

Verret said Brooks wanted to kickstart his life and do good things for his family.

"It's hard to believe my baby is gone at 25. He just enrolled in BRCC welding class, he said 'Mom, I am going to get two jobs, I am going to help you,' and he told my daughter, 'Kids don't tell y'all momma, but I am going to buy y'all shoes and stuff for school'," she said.

Brooks' nephew, William Williams, was one of the kids in the house when the shooting happened.

“When I had seen and heard it, I couldn't believe it,” he said.

His niece reflected how Brooks treated her as a family member.

“We were super close, he treated me like he wasn't my uncle, like he was a father to us. I hate to see him go,” his niece Alasia said.

The family is asking anyone with information to come forward. Brooks' funeral is scheduled for Saturday, July 5th. The family has also set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses.