One person found dead with gunshot wound on Avenue A in Port Allen

WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

PORT ALLEN - One person was found dead with a gunshot wound on Avenue A, according to officials.

Police officials said they received the call around 5:30 p.m. The shooting is under investigation.

No other information is available at this time.

