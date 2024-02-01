60°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Multiple parades moved due to inclement weather; see new times here

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The Krewe of Orion announced its parade, originally scheduled for Saturday, will be moved to 6:30 p.m. on Sunday due to inclement weather.

The parade will follow its traditional route starting on St. Philip Street.

The Orion Masquerade ball will still be held at its original time Saturday. Details regarding member involvement during the Masquerade Ball on Saturday and the Parade on Sunday will be announced later, the krewe said.

Additionally, the Krewe of Denham Springs moved the start time of their parade from 3 p.m. Saturday to 11 a.m.

