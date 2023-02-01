44°
Latest Weather Blog
'Multiple crashes' involving large trucks shut down I-10 in Ascension Parish Wednesday
SORRENTO - The Interstate was completely shut down in both directions Wednesday morning after multiple crashes involving large trucks.
I-10 east and west were closed early Wednesday after multiple crashes, according to Total Traffic Baton Rouge. Pictures from the scene showed a mangled truck on one side of the Interstate, and witnesses said there was another car on the opposite side shoulder.
Witnesses also said it appeared the car had driven through cables in the median.
Trending News
As of 7:30 a.m., all lanes, east and westbound, were completely reopened.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Suspect had child in car during high-speed chase down I-10, caught at...
-
New mixed development on Highland Road in the works
-
NOLA mayor claims Baton Rouge helping to staff Mardi Gras patrols
-
Final phase of Pecue Lane Expansion Project kicks off Tuesday; expected to...
-
Family attorney for Madi Brooks speaks out - 'Brooks was unable to...