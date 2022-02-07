Multiple calls can't get job done, homeowner calls 2 OYS about ditch

BATON ROUGE - A resident of Broadmoor in Baton Rouge says she's been trying to get the ditch behind her home cleared for years. Nancy Brown contacted 2 On Your Side to find out why the issue is taking so long to address.

"You can't even see there's a ditch," Brown said. "I'm just hoping someone can help us get the ditch cleared out that's all."

Brown says she has called the City-Parish numerous times to either come spray or clean out the ditch. It runs between homes from N Parkview Drive to Goodwood in Broadmoor. She says her requests began in 2019.

"We've probably called back five or six times since then and I was told that they had come out and took pictures to assess it and they haven't come and done anything since then," she said.

Brown fears someone had forgotten about her request and worries that one big rainfall will create flooding issues. Then last year, another issue presented itself. A power line fell in her backyard during the February 2021 ice storm. She says Entergy came out to put the line back up but ran into some trouble when they attempted to access the pole. The pole is surrounded by overgrowth in the ditch.

"They weren't able to get to the pole so now my Entergy line is tied with a nylon rope around my branch in my backyard," Brown said.

That temporary fix has been tied to her tree for the last year. Now she's wondering who's responsible for cutting back the overgrowth.

"I don't know if Entergy needs to take care of it to get to their poles or if the City-Parish is to maintain it so that Entergy can get to the poles - we haven't been told," Brown said.

Brown says she has been calling both the City-Parish and Entergy and hopes that whoever is responsible will take action soon.

Monday, Entergy stopped by Brown's home to take a look at the issue. The City-Parish tells 2 On Your Side that the ditch will be addressed in March.