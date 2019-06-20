Moving company employee accused of forging, cashing victims' checks

85°
Thursday, June 20 2019
BATON ROUGE - A man hired as a mover is accused of stealing and cashing checks from victims.

On February 13, 2019, a victim contacted the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office. According to the arrest report the suspect, Andy Nguyen, worked for a moving company that assisted with moving the victim to his new residence.

Shortly after moving, the victim noticed that several blank checks had been stolen from his belongings. Authorities say  Nguyen forged four checks and cashed them. He is also accused of depositing a forged check worth $200 from another victim.

All of the checks had been deposited between January 7 and February 11.  According to the arrest report, the credit union sustained a financial loss of $791.82.

Nguyen was charged with bank fraud, forgery, and theft.

