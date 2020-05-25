Motorcyclist killed in Livingston Parish crash

LIVINGSTON PARISH – A fatal Sunday evening crash in Livingston Parish resulted in the death of a 58-year-old man from Independence.

Louisiana State Police Troopers say two vehicles were involved in the La Highway 442 wreck that occurred near La Highway 1036 when a Toyota Highlander crashed into the 2006 Harley-Davidson motorcycle 58-year-old Jerry Viola was operating.

According to state police, the crash occurred when the Highlander, which was being driven by 35-year-old Melissa Zapata of Independence, was headed west on Louisiana Highway 442 and Zapata attempted a left turn into a private driveway.

But as she turned, she veered into VIola's path and collided with his mototcycle.

Viola was wearing a DOT approved helmet but, he sustained life-threatening injuries and was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis.

At this time, the crash remains under investigation.