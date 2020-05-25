Latest Weather Blog
Motorcyclist killed in Livingston Parish crash
LIVINGSTON PARISH – A fatal Sunday evening crash in Livingston Parish resulted in the death of a 58-year-old man from Independence.
Louisiana State Police Troopers say two vehicles were involved in the La Highway 442 wreck that occurred near La Highway 1036 when a Toyota Highlander crashed into the 2006 Harley-Davidson motorcycle 58-year-old Jerry Viola was operating.
According to state police, the crash occurred when the Highlander, which was being driven by 35-year-old Melissa Zapata of Independence, was headed west on Louisiana Highway 442 and Zapata attempted a left turn into a private driveway.
But as she turned, she veered into VIola's path and collided with his mototcycle.
Viola was wearing a DOT approved helmet but, he sustained life-threatening injuries and was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police say toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis.
At this time, the crash remains under investigation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
Southern baseball players meet for unofficial practice in Port Allen
-
Kenan Cooper is first from West Feliciana to swim collegialety
-
LSU rolls out new turf in Tiger Stadium overnight
-
LSU Coaches dish on latest with football team
-
New West Feliciana football coach unsure of when he'll meet his new...